Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 10,300 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Ennis worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ennis by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ennis by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

EBF opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $449.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.