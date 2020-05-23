Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.56 Million in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 262.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

