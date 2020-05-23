Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 317.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

