Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.55% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

NYSE:ANF opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

