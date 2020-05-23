Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160 over the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

