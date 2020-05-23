Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of NIC worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

EGOV opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

