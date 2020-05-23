Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Genworth Financial Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

