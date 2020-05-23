Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.13 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $404.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.53 and its 200-day moving average is $398.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

