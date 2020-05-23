Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.38 Million Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

