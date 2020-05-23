Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.33% of HealthStream worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in HealthStream by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $734.02 million, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

