Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Deluxe worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Deluxe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Deluxe by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 365,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,690,000 after purchasing an additional 182,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Deluxe by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 754,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLX shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $951.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

