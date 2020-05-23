Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.