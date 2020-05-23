Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMCI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMCI opened at $10.77 on Friday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

