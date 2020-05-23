Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $61,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,901,000 after buying an additional 538,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3,256.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 345,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 335,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

