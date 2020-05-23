Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of MicroStrategy worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $122.37 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

