Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $86,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $52,578,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

CIEN stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $53.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.