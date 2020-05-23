Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 58,800 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

