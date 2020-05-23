Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WABCO by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WABCO by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after acquiring an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in WABCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,946,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WABCO by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

