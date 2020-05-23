Alan S. Henricks Sells 12,500 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,488,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,337.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU opened at $108.51 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.