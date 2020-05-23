AJ Bell PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 378.50 ($4.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 464 ($6.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank cut AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of £448.64 ($590.16), for a total value of £2,243,200 ($2,950,802.42).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

