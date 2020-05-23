AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 467.58 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 441.39 ($5.81), with a volume of 85225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 376.64.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of £448.64 ($590.16), for a total transaction of £2,243,200 ($2,950,802.42).

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

