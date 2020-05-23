Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGKF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

