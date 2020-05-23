Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.64.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Samuel T. Byrne bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.87 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,366,459. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.