Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IOTS. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

IOTS opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 194,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.