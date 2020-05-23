Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.