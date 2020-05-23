Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,413.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,330.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

