ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $18,446,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,943.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 397,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 311,949 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 237,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

