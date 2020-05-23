92,595 Shares in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.37% of Carolina Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.16.

CARO stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

