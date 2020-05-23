8,889 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,374,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,409,000 after acquiring an additional 411,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,648,000 after acquiring an additional 567,134 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.