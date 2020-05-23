7,947 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Greif by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Greif by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Greif stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

