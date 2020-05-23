3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Cut to GBX 852

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 852 ($11.21) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of 3i Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,056.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,087.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50).

3i Group (LON:III) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.99)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.28).

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson bought 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £245,630 ($323,112.34).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

