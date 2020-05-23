3,433 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Bruce J. Sherrick purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.20 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $143,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 832,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,698 shares of company stock worth $161,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $674.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

