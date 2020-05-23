20,552 Shares in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

PNM opened at $38.62 on Friday. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

