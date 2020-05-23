20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,413.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,281.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,330.33. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

