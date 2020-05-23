1,004 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $260.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.42. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

