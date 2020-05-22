Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 542,515 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 542,515 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,187,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,717,000 after purchasing an additional 356,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,495,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,989,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 88,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $105,406,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939,507 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.61. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

