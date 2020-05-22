Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,424 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,938,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,319.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after purchasing an additional 575,680 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $45.53 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. G.Research dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

