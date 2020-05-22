Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 423 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDS. Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

