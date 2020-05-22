Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,564 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

