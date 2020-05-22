Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,283 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 49,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $97.24 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

