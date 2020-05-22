Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,266 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,544,000 after acquiring an additional 106,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $876,563.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.