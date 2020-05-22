Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 21,464 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of PVH worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of PVH opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

