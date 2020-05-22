Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 16,490 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

DISCA stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

