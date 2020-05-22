Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,722 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

