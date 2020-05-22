Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.87. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

