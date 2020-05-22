Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $980,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

