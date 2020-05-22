Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,202 shares of company stock worth $13,483,811 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.