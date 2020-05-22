Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,951,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Store Capital by 30.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,529,000 after acquiring an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 392,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

