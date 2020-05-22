Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 796.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,456,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9,046.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

