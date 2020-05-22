Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $105.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $107.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

